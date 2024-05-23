Reality entertainer show ‘Bigg Boss OTT Season 3’ to premiere on JioCinema Premium

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
JioCinema has dropped the teaser announcing 'Bigg Boss OTT 3', coming in June.
The third season of Bigg Boss OTT will stream on Jio Cinema Premium. The platform just dropped the teaser announcing Bigg Boss OTT 3, coming in June. The teaser offers a sneak peek into the digital reality phenomenon and promises that fans would forget all the highlights from previous seasons, including the most popular fights and viral moments.
Bigg Boss OTT first premiered in 2021, with Divya Agarwal crowned as the inaugural winner. The second season saw YouTuber Elvish Yadav take the title of the reality show.
The promo offers sneak peeks into popular moments from previous seasons of Bigg Boss. Accompanying these highlights is an announcement that says, "Bigg Boss OTT ka naya season dekh kar sab bhool jaaoge (After watching the new season of Bigg Boss OTT, you'll forget everything else)."
The first season was released exclusively on the OTT platforms Voot and Voot Select, while the second one launched on JioCinema.