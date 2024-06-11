Rose Audio Visuals expands into OTT and digital content creation footprint into the Telugu market

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The partnership between director Nandini Reddy and Kanakavalli Talkies aims to enhance its content library for Indian audiences.
With a content showcase and production partnerships to their name, entertainment powerhouse Rose Audio Visuals announces a partnership with filmmaker Nandini Reddy and Kanakavalli Talkies. Marking its foray into the Telugu market, the partnership cements their vision of presenting Indian viewers with quality content across languages.
With its storytelling including shows like Mithiya and Duranga, Rose Audio Visuals has won over audiences across platforms, cultivating partnerships with titans such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, and Sony Liv, among others. The have recently also expanded their horizons into the audio storytelling arena with the launch of RosePod, showcasing an array of 100 original fiction and non-fiction shows.
Nandini Reddy has left an indelible mark with blockbusters like Oh! Baby, featuring Samantha Prabhu, hailed both critically and commercially, and her debut film Ala Modalaindi, starring Nithya Menen, a cherished gem in the South Indian film industry. With her recent Netflix anthology film Pitta Kathalu, she continues to push boundaries and redefine storytelling in the digital realm, cementing her status as a pioneer in the Telugu OTT industry.
Goldie Behl, founder, Rose Audio Visuals expresses his contentment about the association saying, “Nandini and I share a deep friendship since long time, and her boundless creativity never fails to inspire me. Partnering with Nandini Reddy is a heartfelt decision because of our shared passion of storytelling and creative vision that we can bring to the Telugu audience. As we delve into the dynamic Telugu market together, our aim is not just to entertain but we aspire to touch souls and break barriers through storytelling that resonates deeply with them.”
Nandini Reddy talks about the collaboration saying “Goldie Behl has been a dear friend since many years. We share a similar aesthetic and passion for storytelling and I am excited to reach new frontiers with this collaboration in the Telugu OTT space.”