Rose Audio Visuals expands into OTT and digital content creation footprint into the Telugu market

Goldie Behl, founder, Rose Audio Visuals expresses his contentment about the association saying, “Nandini and I share a deep friendship since long time, and her boundless creativity never fails to inspire me. Partnering with Nandini Reddy is a heartfelt decision because of our shared passion of storytelling and creative vision that we can bring to the Telugu audience. As we delve into the dynamic Telugu market together, our aim is not just to entertain but we aspire to touch souls and break barriers through storytelling that resonates deeply with them.”