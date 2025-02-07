Shark Tank announces 'Divyank' special episode with Jeet Adani

Sony LIV will air a special episode of Shark Tank India, Gateway to Shark Tank - Divyang Special, focused on entrepreneurs with disabilities and those supporting them. The initiative aims to highlight their innovations and business ideas.

This episode will feature ideas and solutions supported by Jeet Adani, director of Adani Airports, who also oversees Adani Group’s defence, petrochemicals, and copper businesses.

Gateway to Shark Tank - Divyang Special is accepting entries until February 15, 2025. Shortlisted pitches will be featured in a special episode. Shark Tank India and Jeet Adani will mentor and support entrepreneurs focused on disability-inclusive innovation.

Speaking about the initiative, Ranjana Mangla, head of ad sales revenue, Sony LIV, said, “Shark Tank India has been the beacon of hope for every Indian aspiring to make a mark. We have consistently aimed to be an inclusive platform that also supports initiatives for the specially abled, be it specially abled entrepreneurs or products and services catering to empower them. It is truly heartening to see established entities like Jeet Adani - director, Adani Airports, also supporting a common cause, thus amplifying the overall impact and reach of Shark Tank India and the causes we support.”

Jeet Adani, director, Adani Airports, said, “There is potential to disrupt this space. We need more passionate people to create solutions for problems faced by those who are specially abled. I am excited to partner with Shark Tank India and support entrepreneurs to help bring about this change, in whatever way possible.”