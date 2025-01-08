Brands integrate in Shark Tank India 4 to deep dive into viewers’ minds

Shark Tank India is back with Season 4, and it has once again opened an ocean of opportunities for brands to reach out to the consumers. Acko Insurance, Poker Baazi, Swiggy Instamart, Jaquar, Lenskart, Adani, Rayzon Solar, ICICI Direct, and Sofy are the sponsors of the show, which is exclusively streaming on Sony LIV. The show has integrated most of these brands into the episodes themselves.

Advertisment

For example, Acko Insurance has a changemaker wall where it portrays the work of different artists. After the contestant’s pitch in the tank, the host asks them how they are making a change in the category they operate in or the business world in general. Similarly, for PokerBaazi, the host gets the contestants to compare their business to a game of poker.

Swiggy Instamart also has an interesting integration—brands featured in the show are available on the quick commerce platform. It has a separate tab on the app, and consumers can order brands that feature in the show.

Even brands that appeared in the previous seasons of the show are available. In the first episode on January 6, the host, Sahiba Bali, ordered cutlery from Instamart to devour a contestant’s dessert, and the delivery guy was shown to deliver the order swiftly.

With its contest ‘Offer or No Offer’ Lenskart is allowing viewers to guess if a pitcher will get a deal or not on its app. On guessing correctly, one can win glasses and other prizes. Meanwhile, Jaquar has an ‘Innovation Meter’ and ‘Design Meter’ to highlight any innovations or outstanding design a pitcher may have in its product or brand. The brand’s name is also visible when a pitcher enters the Tank.

On Sony LIV’s mobile app it has an interactive feature ‘Be a Home Shark’. Here viewers can play a ‘Bizz Quiz’. While the quiz is sponsored by Swiggy Instamart, the leaderboard is powered by Jaquar.

Apart from these integrations within the show, the sponsors and other advertisers have ad spots in the ad break. Since the show is streaming on Sony LIV, it has several digital-first brands as its advertisers. Among them is Nish Hair, a hair extension brand. Last year, its founder, Parul Gulati, was in the tank pitching for funding, and this year she is advertising her products on the same show.