Shemaroo expands global OTT presence with four international telecom partnerships

Saurabh Srivastava, chief operating officer, digital business, Shemaroo Entertainment, said, “Shemaroo Entertainment takes immense pride in advancing our content's global reach. Our venture into new territories through partnerships with four international telecom operators is a noteworthy step in this endeavour. This strategic move not only broadens our reach but marks a significant milestone in our mission to bring diverse and quality entertainment to audiences worldwide. We anticipate further collaborations as we persist in our global expansion journey.”