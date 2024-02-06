Shemaroo expands global OTT presence with four international telecom partnerships

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Shemaroo Entertainment, a media and entertainment conglomerate, takes a significant leap in its expansion in the global telco, ISP (Internet Service Provider), and OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) landscape by collaborating with four international telecom operators to extend its OTT platform, ShemarooMe.
In this move, partnerships with Zain, STC, and Mobily in Saudi Arabia, along with Vodafone in Qatar, facilitated by DCB (Direct Carrier Billing) partners, 3A net and one97 communications, showcase Shemaroo's commitment to delivering diverse entertainment experiences worldwide.
This collaboration broadens ShemarooMe's presence and introduces a convenient payment option for telecom operators' customers through its Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) partners. Users will have the flexibility to subscribe to ShemarooMe through their mobile operator’s payment gateway.
The expansion, reaching around 29 telecom providers across Southeast Asia, SAARC, and the MENA region, aligns with Shemaroo's vision of transcending entertainment barriers, providing high-quality content across borders while meeting a diverse range of viewer preferences.
Saurabh Srivastava, chief operating officer, digital business, Shemaroo Entertainment, said, “Shemaroo Entertainment takes immense pride in advancing our content's global reach. Our venture into new territories through partnerships with four international telecom operators is a noteworthy step in this endeavour. This strategic move not only broadens our reach but marks a significant milestone in our mission to bring diverse and quality entertainment to audiences worldwide. We anticipate further collaborations as we persist in our global expansion journey.”
The ShemarooMe OTT app, available in over 150 countries, offers a vast library of 7000+ hours of content across Bollywood, regional, devotional, and kids genres, presented in Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, and Punjabi languages.