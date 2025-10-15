ShemarooMe unveils ‘Split UI’ to redefine personalised OTT experiences

ShemarooMe, has announced the launch of its groundbreaking ‘Split UI’ functionality, an industry-first innovation in the Indian streaming space. This feature allows viewers to enjoy a highly focused, clutter-free content experience that revolves around their entertainment preferences.

India’s OTT universe has become saturated and overwhelming, presenting users with an ocean of content to sift through each time they log into the app. ShemarooMe’s Split UI feature responds to that need by allowing users to start their entertainment journey based on their genre of choice. The interface, navigation, content recommendations, and communication are designed to create a purposefully curated and highly relevant entertainment experience.

The new Split UI has been rolled out across Android and iOS mobile applications and will soon extend to Android TV and other connected TV platforms, catering to a wider audience base. Since its release, 76% of ShemarooMe’s users have already adopted the new interface successfully, underscoring its strong appeal and relevance.

Speaking about this development, Saurabh Srivastava, chief operating officer, digital business at Shemaroo Entertainment said, “OTT fatigue is real. Users don’t want to scroll endlessly, they want to watch. With the Split UI, we have tried to tackle this issue by creating dedicated journeys that make user choice at the centre of it all. This feature helps viewers to find what they love faster and enjoy their viewing experience. The strong adoption we’ve seen reaffirms our belief that Split UI will redefine how the content is consumed in the digital era."