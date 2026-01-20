Sony LIV onboarded as official digital streaming partner for World Pickleball League

The World Pickleball League (WPBL) has announced an exclusive streaming partnership with Sony LIV, further strengthening the league’s digital footprint as it prepares for its Season 2.

The World Pickleball League Season 2 features seven teams owned by celebrities like megastar Samantha Ruth Prabhu, national award-winning filmmaker Atlee, youth icon Rishabh Pant, Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani and power couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh.

All 120 matches of the World Pickleball League Season 2 will be streamed live and on-demand on Sony LIV, offering elite pickleball action, celebrity participation and an immersive experience for its viewers. With the partnership, fans can catch every match, key moments and exclusive content seamlessly across devices.

The World Pickleball League is affiliated with the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA), Asia Federation of Pickleball (AFP) and the United World Pickleball Federation (UWPF).

Gaurav Natekar, founder and CEO, World Pickleball League, said, “Our partnership with Sony LIV is a key step in expanding WPBL’s digital reach and deepening our connection with fans across India. Sony LIV enables us to reach new audiences where they are today, on mobile and connected devices. Season 2 represents a significant leap for the league, with more teams, more matches and a growing pool of international and Indian talent. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our vision of building a scalable, fan-first league with a strong global appeal.”

Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer and business head, sports and international, Sony Pictures Networks India, said, "Pickleball is creating a new wave of sports engagement with its high-octane action and celebrity endorsement. The first edition of the league established pickleball as a strong urban contender by drawing high engagement from audiences across key metros. Through our continued partnership with the World Pickleball League, Sony LIV is proud to offer fans seamless live and on-demand access to every match, key moments and behind-the-scenes action, delivering an immersive experience that connects with today’s digitally savvy and sports-loving generation."

This partnership ensures that the World Pickleball League Season 2 reaches a digitally engaged, young and urban sports audience across India, leveraging Sony LIV’s strong OTT ecosystem.

World Pickleball League Season 2 will feature 120 matches played over 13 days, up from 90 matches in the inaugural season. The upcoming season will have participation from 56 world-class players from 18 different nations.