Sony Liv to stream FA Cup's epic final; Manchester United vs Manchester City

On 25th May 2024, the battle lines are drawn as two titans of English football, Manchester United and Manchester City, collide in the prestigious Emirates FA Cup Finals at Wembley Stadium. This titanic showdown promises to be a spectacle like no other, as these two football powerhouses fight for glory and supremacy on the grand stage.
Manchester United, a club rich in history and tradition, is determined to reclaim their spot as English football giants, while Manchester City aims to defend their title and assert their dominance once again. The rivalry between these two fierce competitors adds an extra layer of intensity to what is already set to be a thrilling encounter.
Last year, Manchester City emerged victorious in a dramatic final, with lkay Gündoan scoring the fastest goal ever in an FA Cup final. However, Manchester United, led by the talismanic Bruno Fernandes, is eager for revenge and eager to unlock City's defence to secure a memorable victory.
Football fans in India are in for a treat as they witness the intensity of this historic rivalry unfold Streaming LIVE on Sony LIV. With stakes higher than ever, every moment will be pulsating with excitement as these two powerhouse clubs leave it all on the pitch in their quest for FA Cup supremacy.
Don't miss out on this historic showdown! Catch the Emirates FA Cup 2024 final live on Sony LIV on 25th May 2024, starting at 7:30 pm IST.