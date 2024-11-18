Sony LIV’s Million Dollar Listing could be luxe brands' new playground

Six realtors, high-stakes deals, and the dazzling world of luxury properties in Delhi NCR—that encapsulates the essence of Sony LIV’s new reality show, Million Dollar Listing. The series provides viewers an exclusive glimpse into dream luxurious homes, following realtors as they close million-dollar deals.

Beyond the drama, the show is a game-changer for brands in the home-building and luxury categories. As the only OTT reality series focussed on real estate, it provides a unique platform for brands to showcase their products and highlight their real-world applications in the most opulent settings.

For example, Kohler and Century Ply, as sponsors, have found a natural alignment with the show. In one episode, a realtor developing a new property insists on using only Kohler fittings, as home buyers are increasingly demanding them. In addition, Kohler features a section titled ‘Bold Homes,’ while Century Ply offers a segment named ‘Raho Befikar Moments’ on the Sony LIV app.

Ranjana Mangla, senior VP and head of ad revenue, Sony LIV, emphasises that for brands looking to convey not only their products but also their core values, content-driven advertising offers an unmatched platform. The show assists brands in showcasing their products or highlighting their purpose.

“Let's look at this beyond just a real estate show. The aim of doing something like Million Dollar Listing is to capture reality in its true form. While most reality shows are studio-bound, this one offers a slice-of-life experience in an outdoor setting, creating a unique opportunity for brand integrations and authentic conversations,” she says.

Even real estate companies, which have traditionally invested in outdoor or print ads, are now eager to highlight the behind-the-scenes aspects of opulent homes on this platform. Since Sony LIV allows subscribers to advertise on reality shows, the real estate brand Signature Global is taking advantage of this opportunity.

Mangla notes that many local real estate brands are keen to buy ad space on the show; however, it is upholding its premium pricing, especially with just four episodes released so far. It is gradually onboarding local advertisers, carefully monitoring ad quality to ensure it aligns with the standards of a premium audience.

“This approach also protects our subscriber experience by maintaining high standards in advertising,” she says.

EndemolShine India has created the Indian adaptation of the two-time Emmy Award-nominated American reality show. As the show expands to more cities in forthcoming seasons, she believes brands will increasingly see this show as a luxury platform rather than merely a real estate one.

“Layering this with a theme as opulent as luxury real estate makes it even more compelling, especially for the top OTT audience—the upper 50 to 60 million who pay for subscriptions. For many in this audience, either they live this lifestyle or aspire to it, making luxury real estate a strong conversation starter,” she says.

Mangla suggests that Million Dollar Listing could serve as a key platform for brands facing challenges in identifying suitable advertising avenues, particularly for high-end brands—watches, jewellery, luxury automobiles, surrogate brands—and those linked to real estate and infrastructure, including sanitaryware, tiles, steel, and cement. The show is not only important for brands within the home environment, but also paves the way for a broader spectrum of brands.

“Most banking and insurance products view the top 30-40 million consumers as their addressable market. Without sharp, focussed content, brands are left trying to layer and segment audiences to reach the right people. But when content aligns precisely with their market, it's a game-changer,” she adds.

The show targets an urban, premium-mass audience, encompassing both male and female viewers, aged 25 and older. Despite setting its initial season in Delhi NCR, the show does not position itself as a regional one.

“Though the first edition focusses on Delhi NCR to capture the city’s unique narrative through outdoor shoots, the show is truly national in scope. We’re building it without a regional mindset, so it won’t feature heavily localised language or regional elements,” she says.

Though it is the show’s first season, Mangla says it was not a challenge to convince brands to associate with it. Its main objective was to select the right advertisers, as a mismatch could hinder both the show and the advertisers involved.

“Aligning with the right brands is crucial for a show’s growth. It’s less about quantity and more about partners who truly see the show’s value. A well-matched partnership enhances both the show’s reputation and the advertiser's market impact, creating a positive cycle of growth,” she says.

For this season, Sony LIV has opted not to prioritise innovations in ad formats; rather, it has chosen to incorporate brands directly into the content.

“Our priority has been to get the show and its narrative right so that brands fit seamlessly into the storyline. For the next season, we’ll explore ad format innovations around the content,” she says.

Mangla expects Million Dollar Listing to become as impactful as Shark Tank India. “By the fourth or fifth season, the show would take the country by storm, with our real estate agents becoming well-known personalities—essentially the first "celebrity real estate agents" in India,” she says.