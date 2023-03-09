Spotify announces new features for creators and fans at Stream On

Spotify will help artists and podcasters grow their audiences and build their careers, and roll out an all new user experience.
At Spotify’s second Stream On event on March 8 in Los Angeles, artists, video and content creators, and podcasters from all over the world, joined Spotify for a day of announcements, inspiring stories, and hands-on demos of new tools and resources coming to the global platform.
“Stream On is about all the ways we are bringing Spotify to life and letting creators at all stages of their careers know that we are open for business. We are focused on building the best home for them – a place where they can establish a career, thrive and grow and where the world can be inspired by their creativity,” said Spotify Founder & CEO Daniel Ek. He continued, “And that’s what we’ve been doing for almost 17 years: building, improving and reimagining this home to better meet creator needs and help them chart new pathways to success. As we look to the future, we are excited to expand that ambition to even more creators across new formats. We’re enabling more creativity, discovery and personalization than ever before by providing the best resources, support, and interactivity.”
Spotify kicked off Stream On by doubling down on discovery, revealing a reimagined interface that leverages new visuals, and a completely new and interactive design — all to drive deeper and long-lasting connections between creator and listeners.
The new Spotify will roll out in waves beginning today to its 500+ million monthly active users — below is a snapshot of what to expect:
With Smart Shuffle, we’re introducing a new way to inject new music that perfectly complements an existing playlist with just the tap of a button.
Simply tap into the Music, or Podcast & Shows Subfeeds to explore visual and audio previews of playlists, playlists, albums, and podcast episodes personalized to each user.
New Feeds for discovery in Search will allow users to scroll up or down to explore short Canvas clips from tracks from some of your favourite genres – making it even easier to discover new favourites.
You can even preview tracks on some of your favourite playlists like Discover Weekly, Bollywood Butter, Punjabi 101, or Hot Hits Tamil.
Just like with music, Spotify will now serve Autoplay for Podcasts — when a podcast ends, another episode will automatically start playing that fits the user’s tastes and is relevant.
“Spotify recommendations drive close to half of all users’ streams. And when listeners decide to follow a creator, they listen to, on average, five times more of their music,” said Gustav Söderström, Spotify Co-President and Chief Product & Technology Officer. He continued, “That’s why discoveries on Spotify—unlike many other platforms—give creators so much more than just a fleeting moment of viral fame. Those meaningful, long-term connections are a key part of what makes Spotify a platform for professional and aspiring artists.”