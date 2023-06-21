Spotify plans a more expensive subscription plan with HiFi audio: Report

The new tier can be named as ‘Supremium’.
Spotify is planning a more expensive subscription option that will include high-fidelity audio, as per a report by Bloomberg News.
The new tier can be named ‘Supremium’ and that can be the company’s most expensive plan that can drive revenue and placate investors who are demanding the music streaming service to raise prices, the report mentions.
The music streaming service announces the hiFi feature in 2021 that has upgraded the sound quality of songs.
With its current premium tier, the platform will give subscribers expanded access to audiobooks as well thorugh a specific number of hours per month or specific number of titles, the report added.
The new tier will launch this year in non-US markets first, the report added.
Also, Trevor Noah has signed a deal with Spotify to start a new weekly podcast. The deal was announced at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in France.