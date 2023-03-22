Spotify removes Zee Music songs amid licensing dispute

Throughout the negotiations, Spotify has tried to find creative ways to strike a deal with Zee Music.
The online music streaming service Spotify has removed the catalog of Bollywood songs from Zee Music Company. This was done, after the negotiations for a renewal of their licensing agreement failed to go through, last week.
Zee Music has also cut ties with Gaana in 2022, by not renewing the license agreement. A few months later, Gaana became a subscription-only service.
According to a report on Billboard, the music app said in a statement, "Spotify and Zee Music have been unable to reach a licensing agreement. Throughout these negotiations, Spotify has tried to find creative ways to strike a deal with Zee Music and will continue our good faith negotiations in hopes of finding a mutually agreeable solution soon.”