Star India is set to make a web series on Reserve Bank of India

Star India has been selected to produce a web series that will explore the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 90-year journey, aiming to deepen public understanding of the central bank's essential role in India’s rapidly growing economy, as mentioned in media reports.

Established in 1935, the RBI marked its 90th anniversary in April this year. Following a Request for Proposal (RFP) floated by the RBI in July for the "Production and Distribution of a Web Series Commemorating 90 Years of RBI," four major networks—Star India, Viacom 18, Zee Entertainment Network, and Discovery Communications India—entered the bidding process.

Zee Entertainment Network and Discovery Communications India were eliminated after the technical evaluation round, leaving Star India and Viacom 18 in the final selection phase. The RBI finally awarded Star India the tender for Rs 6.5 crore to bring the project to life.

According to the RFP document, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) envisioned a five-episode web series, each episode approximately 25-30 minutes long, to commemorate its 90-year journey. The series is intended to be broadcast on national TV channels and/or OTT platforms, serving as a valuable resource to deepen public understanding of the RBI’s critical role in the economy. By fostering greater public engagement, the series aims to build trust and confidence in the RBI’s operations and policies.

The series is designed to highlight the RBI's vision and mission, showcase its significant achievements and initiatives, and offer insights into ongoing developments and collaborations. It aims to make complex financial concepts accessible and engaging for a broad audience, thereby contributing to financial literacy.