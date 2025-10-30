Swastik launches FAST channel for cultural storytelling and entertainment

Swastik Stories, the creative studio behind some of India’s most celebrated mythological and historical television series, has announced the launch of India’s first Cultural Storytelling & Entertainment FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) Channel.

The new channel will showcase India’s heritage, values, and imagination through a contemporary lens, offering round-the-clock, free access across JioTV, LG, Xiaomi TV, RunnTV and other leading digital and Connected TV platforms — with a combined reach of over 50 million users.

Swastik has been redefining large-scale Indian storytelling through shows such as Mahabharat, RadhaKrishn, Porus, and Shrimad Ramayan. The launch of Swastik Stories marks the next phase in this journey, extending its legacy to digital-first audiences through FAST distribution, expected to cover 90% of Connected-TV households by March 2026.

The channel’s first original series, Hamara Vinayak, premieres on Friday, October 31, 2025, at 6:00 PM IST. Episodes will stream weekly on Swastik Stories’ official YouTube channel and the FAST network simultaneously. Presented by 1Finance, Hamara Vinayak features short-format, 10–12-minute cinematic narratives designed for viewers seeking meaning-driven entertainment.

Commenting on the launch, Siddharth Kumar Tewary, Founder & Chief Storyteller, Swastik Stories, said, “Swastik Stories is about giving Indian culture a new rhythm in the digital age. We want to reach every home and viewer who seeks connection with our past — told in a voice that belongs to the present. This isn’t just a channel launch, but the beginning of a storytelling movement that carries India’s culture forward with heart and honesty.”

Drashti Thaker, AVP Marketing, 1Finance, added, “At 1Finance, we believe that everyone needs the right guide — in life or in finance. Our collaboration with Hamara Vinayak felt organic because, much like its protagonist, we help individuals find direction amid ambition and complexity. This story mirrors the aspirations and challenges of today’s generation.”