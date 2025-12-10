Tata Play Binge adds Ultra Play and Ultra Jhakaas to its portfolio

Tata Play Binge has strengthened its regional entertainment lineup with the addition of Ultra Play and Ultra Jhakaas, expanding its aggregated OTT offering to 36 apps. The move broadens the platform’s Hindi and Marathi content depth, aligning with its strategy to deliver diverse, language-rich entertainment on a single destination.

Ultra Play, from Ultra Media & Entertainment, brings more than 5,000 hours of Hindi movies and series, featuring over 1,800 titles across genres. The catalogue spans vintage films dating back to the 1940s, contemporary hits, web series, and a selection of dubbed South Indian and Hollywood films.

Ultra Jhakaas adds over 4,000 hours of Marathi programming, including films, plays, originals, kids’ content, music and TV shows. With more than 1,500 titles and weekly additions, the platform offers a wide slate of Marathi storytelling and mainstream entertainment.

With these integrations, Tata Play Binge strengthens its positioning as an inclusive OTT aggregator with expanded regional depth across Hindi and Marathi audiences. Both apps are now available within the Tata Play Binge interface, offering users unified access to their content libraries.

Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Tata Play, said the additions further enhance the platform’s commitment to showcasing India’s linguistic and creative diversity.

Sushilkumar Agrawal, Managing Director, Ultra Media & Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., said the partnership will help bring Ultra’s curated Hindi and Marathi content to a wider, pan-India audience through a single, accessible platform.