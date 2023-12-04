Tata Play Binge drops SonyLIV over platform's price rise

Sony Network's streaming platform is not available on the app aggregator since December 1.
The OTT app aggregator Tata Play Binge has dropped Sony Network's OTT platform SonyLIV from its portfolio. From December 1, the streaming platform is not available for its subscribers as the renewed price would lead to a sharp increase in subscription prices.
Tata Play, in a statement, said, "Tata Play Binge has dropped SonyLIV because the increase in price asked by SonyLIV at the time of their contract renewal would have led to a sharp price increase for the Binge customers. Binge has other 25+ OTT apps for your daily dose of entertainment."
Currently, the aggregator has partnered with 25 OTT apps. Recently, it has onboarded Apple TV+, KLiKK, PlayFlix and Fuse+. This was one of the first collaborations for Apple TV+ in India.