Tata Play Binge expands its entertainment gateway with discovery+

Tata Play Binge now hosts more than 30 popular national, international, and regional OTT apps on different devices, including LG, Samsung and Android Smart TVs.
discovery+ is now available on Tata Play Binge. The latest addition makes Tata Play Binge home to more than 30 homegrown and global apps under one roof.
With a library of over 8500+ hours of content transcending over 40 genres, discovery+ offers an extensive array of content, catering to a wide range of interests and preferences. From captivating documentaries that delve into nature, science, history, and exploration into immersive reality shows that provide unique insights into various cultures and lifestyles, to original series that offer compelling storytelling right from the heart of India, discovery+ is a treasure trove of distinctive content.
“Bringing discovery+ to Tata Play Binge represents a huge step forward in expanding our content offerings. The partners’ colossal lineup does not only showcase a myriad collection of genres but also promises entertainment in multiple local languages. This collaboration opens doors to an extensive range of riveting narratives, ensuring our viewers have access to the best of what Discovery+ has to offer, all in one place,” said Pallavi Puri, Tata Play’s chief commercial and content officer.
Adding to it, Ruchir Jain, head of distribution and eurosport, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery, said, “We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Tata Play Binge. This partnership will enable their subscribers in India to seamlessly access discovery+ content. With our extensive library of exclusive documentaries, captivating series, and engaging originals, including acclaimed titles such as 'Secrets of the Buddha Relics', 'History Hunter', and 'Star Vs Food: Survival', we are dedicated to delivering unparalleled entertainment experiences to Indian households. Now, Tata Play Binge customers can enjoy discovery+ content on all their favorite devices.”
Introducing a fresh outlook to the audience, discovery+ is known for its diverse blend of shows across Wildlife, Adventure, Science, Food, History, Mythology, Lifestyle, & Auto. For the Indian viewers, the platform is the go-to place for a wide-ranging archive of Indian narratives that are hitherto forgotten, neglected or previously unknown. The platform boasts of some popular titles like 90 Day Fiance, Man VS Wild, and Top Gear, #IndiaMyWay, Blue Planet, Secrets of the Koh-i-noor, India’s Ultimate Warrior and many more.
discovery+ will join other popular OTT platforms on Tata Play Binge like Apple TV+, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, FanCode, Sun Nxt, Aha, Fuse+, Hallmark Movies Now, PTC Play, Animax, and more. Content from all these platforms is available to the viewers of Tata Play Binge through a single subscription and a single user interface.
Additionally, Netflix can be availed as a combo pack with DTH channels for all Tata Play DTH subscriber whereas Amazon Prime Video content can be accessed as an add-on by all Tata Play Binge subscribers, who also have the DTH connection.