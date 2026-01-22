Tata Play Binge introduces ‘Shots’ - a dedicated micro-drama aggregator

Tata Play Binge expands its universe with a brand-new content category: Shots, a curation of mobile-only, vertical micro-dramas designed for quick, immersive entertainment on-the-go. Available at no additional cost to all Tata Play Binge subscribers, Shots is a dedicated micro‑drama hub, bringing together stories designed for life’s in-between moments, showcasing content from multiple creators and partners.

Featuring 1–2 minute episodes optimized for mobile viewing, Shots transforms everyday moments such as commutes, queues, and short breaks into engaging entertainment opportunities. At launch, the category offers over 160 micro-dramas across action, drama, and thriller genres, powered by content partners including Bullet and STAGE, with more partners to be added in the coming months. Together, they contribute over 110 hours of short-format content.

The experience is built entirely for vertical consumption, with a scroll-friendly interface, auto-next playback, and intuitive discovery. Shots is accessible within the Tata Play Binge app through dedicated home-page rails and a standalone Shots section, enabling viewers to discover and watch snackable stories seamlessly, without switching apps or managing additional subscriptions.

Sharing her thoughts on the debut of the new content category, Pallavi Puri, Tata Play’s chief commercial and content officer said, “Short‑form, vertical storytelling has quickly moved into the mainstream and is now one of the most popular ways people watch content on mobile. As viewers shift toward quicker, more frequent watch sessions, we’ve focused on creating formats that align with these evolving habits. Shots is a natural extension of this - bringing micro‑dramas from multiple partners into one seamless destination. By making quality, mobile‑first stories available at no extra cost, we’re not only supporting evolving viewer habits, but also helping our content partners reach wider audiences through a unified aggregation platform.”

The launch of Shots strengthens Tata Play Binge’s position as one of India’s most comprehensive OTT aggregators, complementing its long-form catalogue with a short-form layer designed to drive higher daily engagement and viewing frequency, all within a single app experience.