Tata Play Binge launches PaaS solution for Bangladesh’s Akash Digital TV

The first launch under this arrangement was announced by Akash Digital TV, the Direct To Home (DTH) service by BEXIMCO Communications in Bangladesh. The product is being launched as a companion App under the name Akash Go. The Akash Go app will allow subscribers in Bangladesh to access content on their mobile devices, providing access to live TV channels and Video on Demand with personalised recommendations based on their viewing history. Akash Go will aggregate a blend of local and global premium content and be available for DTH subscribers of Akash Digital TV on IOS or Android mobile phones.