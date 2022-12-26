Tata Play Binge onboards Lionsgate Play, widens its OTT partnership portfolio

Netflix and Amazon Prime Video available as add-ons for Tata Play DTH subscribers.
Lionsgate Play is a premium streaming service from Lionsgate India and Starz that offers bespoke quality content in a wide range of genres, it becomes the 19th app to join the Binge family
Tata Play Binge now allows access to 19 popular OTT apps namely Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, Voot Select, MX Player, SonyLIV, Lionsgate Play, ReelDrama, hoichoi, Chaupal, Namma Flix, Planet Marathi, Sun NXT, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Voot Kids, Curiosity Stream, EPIC ON and DocuBay, along with Gaming.
Netflix and Amazon Prime Video available as add-ons for Tata Play DTH subscribers. Offering one-stop shop convenience and simplifying content discovery, Tata Play Binge today announced its collaboration with global content platform, Lionsgate Play. Lionsgate Play’s streaming slate is diverse with digital premieres, edgy and contemporary content across languages and genres, billion-dollar franchise movies, TV shows, web series and premium originals, handpicked specially for Indian viewers.
Enabling all smartphone users to enjoy content from premium OTT apps, Tata Play Binge provides a vast library of movies, TV shows, web originals, and LIVE Sports from 14+ streaming apps, assembled in a single user interface and delivering a personalised experience.
Through this latest addition, Tata Play Binge will give viewers access to Lionsgate Play’s titles which include critically acclaimed and enormous content library consisting of Indian Originals, along with celebrated movies and shows across the world, such as John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum, Angel Has Fallen, Gaslit, Feels Like Home, Knives Out, Tokyo Vice, Jungle Cry, Hiccups & Hookups and many more. Countless hours of entertainment from all over the globe will be available to the subscribers on the Tata Play Binge mobile app, along with large-screen connected devices, Tata Play Binge+ Android Set Top Box and Tata Play edition of the Amazon FireTV Stick and www.TataplayBinge.com. Viewers can avail Lionsgate Play and other 18 apps in a price package of INR 299/- per month.
Commenting on the integration of Lionsgate Play, Tata Play’s chief commercial and content officer, Pallavi Puri, said, “Every new addition makes Tata Play Binge more dynamic and places it well within the consideration set of the OTT content consumers. With Lionsgate Play, users will have access to a broader range of premium and high-quality content, especially from Hollywood. With the benefit of a unified front end and a single bill, best of OTT entertainment is just one click away on Tata Play Binge.”
Amit Dhanuka, EVP, Lionsgate Play said, “We at Lionsgate Play are excited to partner with Tata Play Binge. OTT space in India is ever-evolving, and we believe it’s the future – this service aids easy access and content discovery in a cluttered industry, helping both brands reach a wider consumer base. With this partnership, we will offer the best of premium content at an affordable price point with an enhanced viewing experience.”