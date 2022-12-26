Tata Play Binge onboards Lionsgate Play, widens its OTT partnership portfolio

Through this latest addition, Tata Play Binge will give viewers access to Lionsgate Play’s titles which include critically acclaimed and enormous content library consisting of Indian Originals, along with celebrated movies and shows across the world, such as John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum, Angel Has Fallen, Gaslit, Feels Like Home, Knives Out, Tokyo Vice, Jungle Cry, Hiccups & Hookups and many more. Countless hours of entertainment from all over the globe will be available to the subscribers on the Tata Play Binge mobile app, along with large-screen connected devices, Tata Play Binge+ Android Set Top Box and Tata Play edition of the Amazon FireTV Stick and www.TataplayBinge.com. Viewers can avail Lionsgate Play and other 18 apps in a price package of INR 299/- per month.