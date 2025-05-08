Tata Play Binge partners with BBC Player to add British content to its platform

Tata Play Binge has partnered with BBC Player to add British content to its platform. The collaboration gives Tata Play Binge users access to a wide range of acclaimed British shows and series, expanding its content library for Indian viewers.

BBC Player on Tata Play Binge offers a range of British content, including dramas like Luther and Pride and Prejudice, comedies like Mr. Bean and Citizen Khan, documentaries like Planet Earth III, and cooking shows featuring Nigella Lawson and Jamie Oliver. For kids, it includes titles like Andy’s Aquatic Adventures, JoJo and Gran Gran, and Junior Bake Off.

Speaking on the partnership Pallavi Puri, Tata Play’s chief commercial and content officer said, “This partnership underscores our commitment to bringing the best of global content to our viewers, all in one place. BBC Studio’s premium storytelling and rich library of highly celebrated shows perfectly complement our growing content roster, and we are confident that our users will love this addition.”

Stanley Fernandes, vice president distribution, South Asia, BBC Studios said, “We’re excited to bring BBC Player to more homes across India with Tata Play Binge, offering the best of British entertainment—from acclaimed dramas to inspiring lifestyle shows and kids’ favourites—all in one place. This marks a new chapter in our partnership with Tata Play as we expand into their OTT aggregation space, building on our strong collaboration.”



BBC Player will join other OTT platforms on Tata Play Binge, including Apple TV+, JioHotstar, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Amazon Prime Video, Discovery+, FanCode, Sun Nxt, Aha, Fuse+, Hallmark Movies Now, PTC Play, Animax, VROTT, STAGE, ReelDrama, Chaupal, Namma Flix, manoramaMAX, iStream, Tarang Plus, Hungama Play, ShemarooMe, SonyLIV, Curiosity Stream, EPIC ON, Travelxp, DocuBay, ShortsTV, Playflix, KliKK, Distro TV, and MX Player, along with Gaming.

Tata Play Binge users can access all 30+ apps through a single subscription and interface across smartphones, connected devices, LG, Samsung, and Android smart TVs, desktops, laptops, tablets, Tata Play edition of Amazon Fire TV Stick, and the Tata Binge website. Netflix is available as a combo with DTH channels, and Amazon Prime Video can be added by Binge users with DTH.