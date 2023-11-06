Tata Play Binge partners with KLiKK

As part of the broader KLiKK media landscape, the platform is dedicated to providing an all-encompassing cinematic experience for Bengali-speaking audiences around the world. With an impressive catalog of over 2000+ Full HD Bengali Films, KLiKK is a treasure trove of entertainment that spans across multiple genres, from timeless classics like Pather Panchali, Sonar Kella, Ekdin Pratidin, Dosor, Charachar, BhaloTheko to popular web-series like Pilkunj, Olokkhis In Goa, Honeymoon, Katakuti, Inspector Nalinikanta to latest blockbuster movies like Sesher Galpo, Bohomaan, Bhalobashar Galpo and more, classics directed by luminaries such as Satyajit Ray, Tapan Sinha, and Ritwik Ghatak. The platform also showcases contemporary works by actors like Rajatava Dutta, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Rituparna Sengupta, Sourav Das, Kaushik Ganguly, while celebrating iconic actors like Uttam Kumar, Soumitra Chattopadhyay, Suchitra Sen, Utpal Dutt, Bhanu Bandyopadhyay, Aparna Sen and the unforgettable chemistry of Uttam-Suchitra. From reminiscing the nostalgic eras of legendary classics, to contemporary class-apart curation, KLiKK explores the rich tapestry of Bengali entertainment.