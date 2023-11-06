Tata Play Binge partners with KLiKK

KLiKK offers an immersive experience of Bengali entertainment.
Offering a gateway to the heart and soul of Bengali entertainment, OTT platform KLiKK, is now available on Tata Play Binge. Specialising in original web series, feature films, short films, animated films, and an extensive library of over 2000+ Bengali language films spanning across various genres, KLiKK offers an immersive experience of Bengali entertainment. Through this collaboration, Tata Play Binge has onboarded the new platform to its already expansive portfolio of 22+ OTT apps and gaming to cater to audience across all pockets of the country.
As part of the broader KLiKK media landscape, the platform is dedicated to providing an all-encompassing cinematic experience for Bengali-speaking audiences around the world. With an impressive catalog of over 2000+ Full HD Bengali Films, KLiKK is a treasure trove of entertainment that spans across multiple genres, from timeless classics like Pather Panchali, Sonar Kella, Ekdin Pratidin, Dosor, Charachar, BhaloTheko to popular web-series like Pilkunj, Olokkhis In Goa, Honeymoon, Katakuti, Inspector Nalinikanta to latest blockbuster movies like Sesher Galpo, Bohomaan, Bhalobashar Galpo and more, classics directed by luminaries such as Satyajit Ray, Tapan Sinha, and Ritwik Ghatak. The platform also showcases contemporary works by actors like Rajatava Dutta, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Rituparna Sengupta, Sourav Das, Kaushik Ganguly, while celebrating iconic actors like Uttam Kumar, Soumitra Chattopadhyay, Suchitra Sen, Utpal Dutt, Bhanu Bandyopadhyay, Aparna Sen and the unforgettable chemistry of Uttam-Suchitra. From reminiscing the nostalgic eras of legendary classics, to contemporary class-apart curation, KLiKK explores the rich tapestry of Bengali entertainment.
Commenting on adding the new partner app, Tata Play's chief commercial and content officer, Pallavi Puri, said, "KLiKK's diverse and rich collection of Bengali content seamlessly aligns with the burgeoning appetite of our Tata Play Binge consumers for regional content. The platform boasts of series and movies created by the stalwarts of Bengali cinema. Our unwavering endeavor has always been to provide viewers with a versatile and meticulously curated streaming experience.”
Abhay Kumar Tantiya – director, KLiKK Technologies said, “At KliKK we are constantly innovating value propositions for our subscribers and the association with Tata Play adds significantly to our viewer experience. We thank Tata Play to help us increase our quantum of subscriber outreach. KliKK is a leading OTT platform with a rich repository of Bengali entertainment content. This association will enrich not only the viewer experience but provide a robust collaborative horizon in the Bengali content universe.”