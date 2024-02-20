Tata Play Binge partners with PTC Play to bring Punjabi entertainment to viewers

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
It will offer access to live TV channels, Punjabi movies, web series, awards and reality shows, songs, Virsa, short films, and kids' content.
Capturing the cultural heritage of Punjabi entertainment, Tata Play Binge added the Punjabi OTT platform, PTC Play, to its offerings. PTC Play, a part of PTC Network, offers viewers entertainment on-the-move with complete integrated entertainment options on both, on-demand and live TV.
PTC Play is one-stop-entertainment for everything related to Punjab, Punjabi, and Punjabiyat. With this partnership, Tata Play Binge users in India will have unlimited access to live TV channels, punjabi movies, web series, award shows, reality shows, songs, Punjabi Virsa, short films, kids special content and much more. Moreover, users will also get ‘on-the-go access’ to the Live telecast of Gurbani from Sri Harmandir Sahib, Amritsar, Sri Hemkunt Sahib, and from other Gurudwaras in India.
PTC Play will also offer 24x7 live access to all 7 channels of PTC Network and new digital films once every week. Users can also look forward to fiction series like Chausar, Mohre, Mirza Sahiba Di Hate Story as well as reality shows and awards ceremonies like PTC Punjabi Music Awards, PTC Punjabi Films Awards, Mr. Punjab, Voice of Punjab, Akhada, Punjab De Superchef, and Miss PTC Punjab, among others.
Commenting on the new partnership, Tata Play’s chief commercial and content officer, Pallavi Puri, said, “With this latest addition, we will be bringing a comprehensive experience of Punjabi entertainment to our viewers who will enjoy unlimited access to the finest Punjabi movies, shows, music, and spiritual content.”
Commenting on the tie up, Rabindra Narayan, MD & president of PTC Network, said, “TATA Play Binge will provide us a unique opportunity of reaching out to new audiences across the country. Binge also makes unique and engaging Punjabi web series, shows, news and other high-interest Punjabi content available to millions. We look forward to new viewers and more content consumption through TATA Play Binge and a fruitful relationship with our long-standing content distribution partner, TATA Play.”