Tata Play Binge partners with Times Play

Tata Play Binge has expanded its content universe with the addition of Times Play, the digital-first OTT platform from Times Network, bringing Hollywood blockbusters, binge-worthy web series, short videos, Pickleball, and 11 live TV channels into its aggregated entertainment offering. The partnership enables Tata Play Binge subscribers to seamlessly access Times Network’s leading content - spanning entertainment, lifestyle, business, and news, through a single subscription and interface. Premium Live channels, including Romedy Now, Movies Now, MNX, MN+ , Zoom, Times Now, Times Now Navbharat, ET Now, ET Now Swadesh and Pickleball Now, offering viewers a seamless mix of entertainment and live news.

Tata Play Binge viewers can enjoy a curated mix of long-form and short-form content from Times Play, including premium movies and series to breaking news and marquee current-affairs shows, all without switching between multiple apps or accounts. The integration further strengthens Tata Play Binge’s position as India’s most comprehensive OTT aggregator, offering content from over 30 popular streaming platforms under one roof.

Developed by Times Network, Times Play delivers a rich blend of Hollywood hits, exclusive originals, and short-format entertainment. It features titles such as Reunion, India’s Story, True Story of Angeline Jolie, Orphan First Kill, The November Man, Barely lethal, Sawaal Public Ka, News Ki Paathshaala, Southpaw, The Hurt Locker, Transporter Refueled, The Holiday, Frankly Speaking and much more.

Speaking on the partnership, Pallavi Puri, chief commercial and content officer, Tata Play, said, “At Tata Play Binge, our goal is to make entertainment discovery effortless by bringing together diverse content from India and across the world on one platform. The addition of Times Play strengthens this promise, offering viewers a richer mix of premium entertainment from Times Network, without the complexity of juggling multiple apps or subscriptions.”

Commenting on the partnership, Times Network stated, “This collaboration with Tata Play Binge strengthens our commitment to delivering world-class entertainment and news to viewers across India. As one of the country’s largest and most widely trusted content distribution platforms, Tata Play brings unparalleled reach and accessibility. The strategic collaboration between two leading platforms ensures that discerning audiences benefit from a richer, more seamless entertainment experience. Through this partnership, viewers will enjoy an elevated and unified journey powered by Times Play’s diverse catalogue of movies, series, news, and live channels. We are delighted to bring our best-in-class content ecosystem to an even wider audience through this integration.”

The addition of Times Play follows Tata Play Binge’s steady expansion of content partnerships, including recent integrations with WAVES by Prasar Bharati and BBC Player among others, further cementing its position as the most diverse and unified OTT destination in India.