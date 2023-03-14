Tata Play Binge partners with Travelxp to bring lifestyle and travel content for the viewers

Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are available as add-ons for Tata Play DTH subscribers.
Tata Play Binge welcomes Travelxp as the latest addition to its entertainment portfolio and expands its OTT family to 25+ apps. Binge viewers will now be able to access premium travel and lifestyle content through Travelxp.
Travelxp is an exclusive OTT platform with premium quality shows dedicated to viewers who love the luxuries and intricacies of the travel and lifestyle, served at the comfort of their homes. With access to best-in-class content around the world, Travelxp shows are dubbed in languages like English, Hindi, Tamil and Bengali, and also feature subtitles in numerous other regional languages. The platform hosts more than 600 travel stories from over 90 destinations in the world, including popular shows like The Gypsies, Backpack, Xplore India, World Heritage, Strictly Street and more.
Commenting on the addition of the new partner app, Tata Play’s chief commercial and content officer, Pallavi Puri, said, “With every new partnership our endeavour is to provide Tata Play Binge viewers a seamless and comprehensive streaming experience, giving them choicest entertainment under one roof. Travelxp is home to exceptional travel stories from around the world that will broaden the horizon of any travel enthusiast. We are delighted to have them onboard.”
Further adding to this, Tanay Chothani, CEO of travelxp.com "I am thrilled to announce our partnership with Tata Play Binge, one of the leading players in the Indian OTT market. Our mission has always been to provide our viewers with the best travel and lifestyle content from around the world, and this collaboration will enable us to reach even more audiences across India. With this partnership, we are excited to offer our premium quality shows to Tata Play Binge's existing subscriber base, and together, we look forward to delivering an unparalleled viewing experience to our audiences."