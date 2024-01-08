Tata Play Binge to offer Haryanvi and Rajasthani content with a new app, STAGE

STAGE will feature web series, movies, stand up comedy and more in regional dialects.
Tata Play Binge has added a new app- STAGE, to offer Haryanvi and Rajasthani content. The app will expose Tata Play Binge viewers to a plethora of entertainment formats like web series, movies, short films, stand up comedy, poetry, folk art, etc.
STAGE celebrates artists and embraces diverse regional dialects. It is dedicated to safeguarding and amplifying India’s diverse and rich cultural heritage. It will be a home to top web series and movies from Haryana and Rajasthan like Dada Lakhmi, Mewat, Akhada, Chaudhar, Bhaichara, Vakeel Sahiba and Beend Banugo Ghodi Chadhungo.
Commenting on the new partnership, Pallavi Puri, chief commercial and content officer, Tata Play, said, “With STAGE, we are adding more entertainment choices for our audiences in Haryana and Rajasthan. With each new partner addition, our goal is to make Tata Play Binge a go-to choice for genre based content discovery instead of browsing by various apps, thereby making the viewing experience worthwhile for our subscribers.”
Talking about this partnership, Vinay Singhal, co-founder and CEO, STAGE, added, "At STAGE, our mission is to create content that resonates with the aspirations of Bharat, allowing individuals to embrace and celebrate their unique culture and dialect. Our partnership with Tata Play Binge marks an exciting opportunity to extend this mission to a wider audience. The tagline ‘Kyonki Boli Mein Apnapan Hai' encapsulates our belief that there's a sense of familiarity and belonging in one's own dialect."