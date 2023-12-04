Tata Play Binge welcomes Fuse+

Fuse+ is represented by Brandwith, a premier representative and distribution company in the Asia Pacific Region.
Tata Play Binge , the OTT app aggregators has added a new partner to its portfolio of aggregated OTT apps. Fuse+ - is a platform dedicated to empowering and entertaining young, multicultural and millennial audiences with concepts that resonates with their unique perspectives. Fuse+ is one of the top 10 multicultural and youngest US entertainment network, that now wishes to reach out to likeminded Indian viewers through Tata Play Binge.
Fuse+ features original series, documentaries and films that aim at positively shifting the audience perspective by motivating and elevating unheard and unseen stories. The channel also showcases superstars and emerging talent in a collection of music specials and unscripted series. With its vibrant programming like Big Freedia Means Business featuring Grammy-winning artist Big Freedia, T-Pain’s School of Business, We Need to Talk About America, Like a Girl, Upcycle Nation, and biographies spotlighting artists such as Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, BTS, and Coldplay, the platform gives its viewers access to 500+ hours of original content and along with 30 hours of new licensed content per year.
Commenting on the new partnership, Tata Play’s chief commercial and content officer, Pallavi Puri, said “Fuse+’s programming is diverse, differentiated, and contemporary. We are delighted to have them onboard, as more and more viewers are looking to expand their entertainment choices. Viewers on Tata Play Binge today are spoilt for choice as content from 25+ OTT apps is available through a single subscription and single log in. With each new partner addition, the idea is to make space for new content and find its right audience match.”
“With a programming slate that serves as an entertainment destination for so many viewers, partnering with Tata Play Binge was a natural fit for Fuse Media as we continue our global expansion,” says Miguel Roggero, Chairman and CEO of Fuse Media. “Fuse+’s library is made up of vibrant, culturally diverse stories, and we’re thrilled to introduce our empowering original programming and music-focused specials to Indian viewers.”
Fuse+ is represented by Brandwith, a premier representative and distribution company in the Asia Pacific Region.