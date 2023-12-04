Tata Play Binge welcomes Fuse+

“With a programming slate that serves as an entertainment destination for so many viewers, partnering with Tata Play Binge was a natural fit for Fuse Media as we continue our global expansion,” says Miguel Roggero, Chairman and CEO of Fuse Media. “Fuse+’s library is made up of vibrant, culturally diverse stories, and we’re thrilled to introduce our empowering original programming and music-focused specials to Indian viewers.”

Fuse+ is represented by Brandwith, a premier representative and distribution company in the Asia Pacific Region.