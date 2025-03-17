Tata Play partners with FanCode to launch Tata Play FanCode Sports

Tata Play has teamed up with FanCode to deliver sports coverage for its direct-to-home and streaming subscribers. With this partnership, Indian fans can expect a front-row seat to all the drama and excitement of cricket, football, kabaddi, golf and motorsports including Formula 1.

Tata Play and FanCode’s partnership will give viewers access to a wide range of sports entertainment content. The newly launched Platform Service, Tata Play FanCode Sports is set to air over 100+ hours of LIVE sports month-on-month, in over 8 major sports and across major tournaments including the Carabao Cup, Copa Del Rey, Concacaf Champions Cup, Australia Tour of West Indies, South Africa Tour of Zimbabwe and host of domestic & international T20 leagues. In a landmark move for DTH subscribers, FanCode Sports will also feature Formula 1 content, bringing exhilarating action of 24 Grand Prix weekends like never before.

In addition to witnessing Lewis Hamilton make his Ferrari debut and resuming his battle with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, subscribers can also catch global sporting icons like Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé, Mohammad Salah, Lionel Messi, Nicholas Pooran, Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram and many more across the best sporting events.

Sharing this new development, Tata Play’s chief commercial and content officer, Pallavi Puri, said, “We are thrilled to expand our partnership with FanCode. This exciting collaboration marks a significant milestone, enabling us to offer a seamless viewing experience to multiple sporting events like Formula 1, PGA Tour, Carabao Cup, world class cricket and other football action across screens, enhancing diversity and accessibility of live sports content for our Tata Play Direct-To-Home and Tata Play Binge subscribers. Together with FanCode we are redefining the way fans engage with their favourite sports.”

FanCode co-founder Yannick Colaco said, "After our successful collaboration on Tata Play Binge, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with Tata Play to bring FanCode to millions of new homes. This aligns with our vision of making sports more accessible and expanding the reach of some of the biggest sporting events. We remain committed to delivering a diverse range of content and best-in-class technology to ensure a great viewing experience across platforms for sports fans."