The Foundry strikes a multi-project narrative deal with Audible

As a part of this deal The Foundry will be licensing to Audible original series created by their Creator-in-Chief Vekeana Dhillon that will be selected from their in-house development catalogue of over 90 audio IP’s. This includes one of India’s first disaster audio series, Trapped, a powerhouse drama in which residents and rescuers grapple in the ruins of an urban high-rise building collapse; and a mind-bender of deception and suspense involving a coma patient in the mystery thriller The Woman in Bed#3.