Titan Company announces series tracing its journey on Amazon MX Player

Titan Company has announced the six-part series 'Made in India – A Titan Story', which traces the brand's journey from its inception to its growth as a major consumer brand. The series will premiere exclusively on Amazon MX Player in 2025.

Advertisment

Produced by Almighty Motion Picture and T-Series Films, the series is directed by Robbie Grewal and written by Karan Vyas. It features actors Naseeruddin Shah and Jim Sarbh. Based on Vinay Kamath’s book 'TITAN: Inside India’s Most Successful Consumer Brand', the series traces Titan’s growth under its first CEO, Xerxes Desai, and JRD Tata’s philosophy. It covers key milestones, including the creation of the world’s slimmest watch, showcasing Titan’s focus on innovation.

C.K. Venkataraman, managing director, Titan Company, expressed his enthusiasm, “Titan's journey is a testament to the spirit of Indian entrepreneurship and the passion of everyone involved in building a brand that resonates with millions. We are excited to share our story with the world through this compelling series."

Prabhleen Sandhu, founder, Almighty Motion Pictures, the producer of the series, shared her sentiments, "It's an honour to get an opportunity to tell such an important chapter of history. Titan's story is one of perseverance and innovation, and we are proud to bring it to the screen."

Bhushan Kumar, founder, T-Series Films, also the producer of the series, added “We are honoured to present this prestigious project—#ATitanStory,—an extraordinary narrative that brings to light one of India’s most treasured stories, one that truly deserves to be told in this era.”

Amogh Dusad, head, content - Amazon MX Player, said, “We are excited to bring our vision to life with this compelling story featuring talented cast. The story around the journey of Titan brand building is inspiring and would be a treat for the Amazon MX Player customers to watch and appreciate. We begin filming this soon and it’s a special project for all of us.”