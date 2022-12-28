TVF joins hands with live streaming platform Eloelo to promote TVF Pitchers Season 2

TVF has also chosen Eloelo to market their new show Sixer, a story about a ragtag group of cricketers and amateurs.
TVFPlay, the premium content destination from The Viral Fever (TVF), has partnered with Eloelo, a creator-led social gaming and live streaming platform, to market their latest show, TVF Pitchers. Eloelo is the exclusive live-streaming promoter for Season 2 of TVF Pitchers featuring a star cast comprising Naveen Kasturia, Riddhi Dogra, Arunabh Kumar, and Saurabh Mandal.
Jolting fans with renewed excitement, the second season of TVF Pitchers premiered after seven years on 23 December 2022 and was widely promoted by influencers on the Eloelo platform. The new series focuses on the hidden dynamics within new-age startups, the people behind them, and the myriad challenges they face.
“Considering the cult status TVF Pitchers has gained among fans since 2015, we knew that Season 2 had to be bigger and better. Through this partnership with Eloelo, we have broadened the reach for the show. The response on Eloelo has been amazing and has added entirely new segments of audiences to the fanbase of TVF Pitchers,” said, Yogesh Saini, TVF marketing head.
TVF has also chosen Eloelo to market their new show Sixer, a story about a ragtag group of cricketers and amateurs who come together to try and win the local cricket tournament while overcoming personal odds.
Eloelo empowers micro-influencers and creators to spearhead new forms of entertainment for Bharat. Since its inception in September 2020, the platform has introduced many new entertainment formats such as live-hosted indigenous games, live interactive events hosted by celebs and influencers, and live video shows hosted by Top Rjs in the country. Eloelo’s live-streaming platform crossed 12 million users in 2022, making it the most-popular Live Adda in India with 77% of users from non-metro cities. The platform currently hosts more than 24,00,000+ live streams monthly.
“We are thrilled to partner with India’s most loved streaming platform, TVF Play. TVF Pitchers Season 2 live streams have already garnered 100K+ views and show no signs of ebbing! We look forward to a similar response for TVF Sixer on our platform as TVF’s content offerings are quite in sync with the likings of our audience across India” said Saurabh Pandey, Founder and CEO, Eloelo.