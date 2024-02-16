Ullu Digital plans to raise the largest SME IPO: Report

The company is owned by Vibhu Agarwal and his wife Megha Agarwal and competes with publicly traded companies like Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Shemaroo Entertainment, intends to use Rs 30 crore of the proceeds for new content creation, Rs 20 crore for foreign show purchases, and Rs 15 crore for technology investments. The company will spend Rs 50 crore to cover its working capital needs, with the remaining money going for general corporate operations.