Ultra Media & Entertainment Group launches their Marathi OTT Platform 'Ultra Jhakaas'

Ultra Media and Entertainment, launched their new Marathi OTT Platform “Ultra Jhakaas” . It will offer a vast library of movies, TV shows, web series & other premium content and promises to deliver an unparalleled viewing experience to the global audience. This Platform is designed to cater to the needs of today's tech-savvy and content-hungry audiences who want to watch their favorite shows anytime, anywhere, and on any device. It will offer a seamless & user-friendly interface that allows viewers to browse and watch content effortlessly.
Ultra Jhakaas will be available on all major devices, including Smart Phones, Tablets & Smart TVs. It will feature an extensive collection of content across multiple genres, including action, drama, comedy, romance, and more. Many Marathi films will have their OTT premier on Ultra Jhakaas at regular intervals. To reach out to a wider audience, the platform will also exclusively stream Hollywood Blockbusters & South Indian films across all languages dubbed in Marathi. Ultra will also be producing & streaming original content in terms of web series & films made by prominent directors on the platform. They are in discussion with various production houses for co-production of fresh content. In the near future, the platform will also stream live events across various genres in the platform .This OTT will also stream Marathi theatre plays & dramas in their platform both in the live and differed formats. The first Marathi OTT Platform in India is Planet M.
Ultra Jhakaas is committed to provide its viewers with high-quality content & a seamless viewing experience. Currently the platform will offer 2000 + hours of content and has over 1000 titles in its library & will be continuously adding new content regularly. They are building a strong content pipeline to provide their users with non-stop entertainment. They have partnered with leading content providers and production houses to offer a diverse range of content to its viewers. Their upcoming projects will also showcase works of renowned actors and directors.
Ultra Jhakaas is offering all of its features in a subscription plan for less than one rupee per day, with a heavily discounted launch offer of Rs. 299/- per year. It also offers an affordable low cost quarterly subscription plan of Rs 149/- for viewers to sample their content. There also is something for Free Users as well. They will have access to some of the content in the platform to get an idea of what it is offering, before making their mind to buy a quarterly or yearly subscription. It will work in a Hybrid Model in both AVOD & SVOD formats. It will allow one to make 5 accounts under single login, wherein each one of them can have personalized experience like watch list, continue watching, download, recommendation etc. Binge on our content even when you have no internet, wonder how
“Ultra Jhakaas” will be accessible for download on both the Play Store for Android users and the App Store for Apple users. By subscribing, viewers can gain access to a diverse range of premium content available in our vast library.
"We are excited to launch our new OTT platform, Ultra Jhakaas, which represents our commitment to providing high-quality entertainment content to our viewers," said Mr. Sushilkumar Agrawal, CEO of Ultra Media and Entertainment. "With the Ultra Jhakaas platform, we are not only expanding our reach but also providing our viewers with a unique and immersive viewing experience that they won't find anywhere else."
"Our team has worked tirelessly to create a platform that delivers an exceptional viewing experience to our users," said Mr Venkat Garapati, Business Head, OTT of Ultra Media and Entertainment. "We have focused on every detail, from the content library to the user interface, to ensure that our users have the best possible experience when they watch content on our platform."
"Ultra Jhakaas family is excited to offer our viewers a diverse range of content that caters to their unique preferences and interests," said Ms. Brinda Agrawal, Head- Digital Marketing at Ultra Media and Entertainment. "Our platform offers something for everyone, from blockbuster movies to critically acclaimed TV shows and documentaries."