Vibhu Agarwal unveils India's mythological OTT platform Hari Om

Vibhu Agarwal, on the announcement of Hari Om shared, “As Indians, it is essential for us to know our roots, culture, tradition, and heritage to develop a sense of pride and respect for it. This app is one of its kind by any OTT platform in the world to feature only mythological and religious content which can be consumed by the entire family together. Recognising the demand amongst the senior citizens and younger audiences to explore our Indian mythology, we are delighted to announce this unique, clutter-breaking destination, bridging the existing gap. Hari Om is designed for family audiences worldwide, with the belief that it will be embraced by viewers and serve as a source of enlightenment to various nationalities across the world."