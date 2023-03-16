Victor Tango partners with NewsLaundry to adapt real-life investigations and reports into dramatic series for OTT Platforms

The projects will be co-produced by Victor Tango and G.O.A.T. Studios. This partnership brings together organizations that have much in common, as well as experience and expertise in different fields. They will bring films and series that cover true crime, human interest stories, historical fiction, events of military significance and sports dramas that rely heavily on first-hand accounts, intense and credible investigative reports and exclusive information on some of the most riveting and dramatic stories that surround us.