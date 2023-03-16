Victor Tango partners with NewsLaundry to adapt real-life investigations and reports into dramatic series for OTT Platforms

The projects will be co-produced by Victor Tango and G.O.A.T. Studios.
Victor Tango Entertainment and NewsLaundry have come together to create compelling, credible and investigation-based stories that lean on facts and deep research.
The projects will be co-produced by Victor Tango and G.O.A.T. Studios. This partnership brings together organizations that have much in common, as well as experience and expertise in different fields. They will bring films and series that cover true crime, human interest stories, historical fiction, events of military significance and sports dramas that rely heavily on first-hand accounts, intense and credible investigative reports and exclusive information on some of the most riveting and dramatic stories that surround us.
Makers behind the recent hit espionage series Mukhbir - The story of a Spy, Victor Tango Entertainment has established a name for itself in the industry through quality content creation, events and productions. It has working relationships in place with key players like Netflix, Zee 5, Viacom 18, Amazon Prime Video, MX Player, TVF, Sony BBC Earth and Disney among many others. Multiple award-winning properties like Times of Music, Mukhbir, It's Not That Simple, MTV Nishedh, and Litkids have come from the Victor Tango stables.
"These productions (films and series) will be based on investigations, human interest stories and ground reports that the award-winning team of journalists and producers at NewsLaundry have been doing since the last decade. The objective is to create compelling content that creates a lasting impact. Expect this collaboration to keep you entertained, informed but most important of all interested in true stories." says Abhinandan Sekhri, CEO of NewsLaundry.
Commenting on the partnership, Vaibhav and Tabassum Modi, founder, Victor Tango said “We are passionate about telling stories of real India, real people. Through our alliance with NewsLaundry, we are tapping into stories seeped in empathetic journalism and thorough research. Our creative credentials and production know-how across genres will bring these stories home to all sorts of screens."
Victor tango Entertainment has under their belt a repertoire of content across scripted and non-scripted genres and their projects have been recipients of many awards including Filmfare OTT Awards, Asian Academy Creative Awards, Wow Awards Asia, Hitlist OTT Awards, Minnesota Webfest, EEMAX Global Awards and AFAQS Foxglove Awards to name a few.
G.O.A.T. Studios has been founded by Roopak Kapoor, Prashant Sareen and Avalok Langer. Roopak and Prashant are also the co-founders of Small Screen, which produces award-winning factual content for channels such as Discovery, NGC and History TV18. Avalok is an author, former investigative journalist and an award-winning filmmaker. G.O.A.T.'s vision is to produce impactful, insightful and thought-provoking stories that lean on facts and entertain like fiction.