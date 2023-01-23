Top 3 streaming trends of 2023

There has been a behavioural shift in people and they are spending more time watching content on OTT either on television or mobile. They have also become more exploratory in terms of the kind of content they prefer to watch. “It is just the beginning of a pretty explosive journey. Right now we are just feeding into the demand and catching up with the viewers. They are giving in more hours, so it is our onus, as creators, to offer better stories and experiment. People are language agnostic, but they want real stories with depth. And they want different genres. They are ahead of the curve,” says Indranil Chakraborty, head, Studio Next.