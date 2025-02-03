Why Amazon MX Player is confident that cricket can’t steal its thunder

In October 2024, Amazon finalised the merger of its free ad-supported streaming service, Amazon miniTV, with MX Player, resulting in the formation of a new entity known as Amazon MX Player. The merger, with a valuation exceeding $100 million, marked a pivotal consolidation in the Indian OTT landscape, establishing Amazon as a powerful contender in both the premium and free streaming spaces.

Last week, the platform hosted a major event to unveil more than 100 new titles for 2025, featuring 40 fresh Hindi originals and the much-anticipated return of beloved shows such as Aashram, Hunter, Jamnapaar, Half CA, Hip Hop India, Who’s your Gynac, and Playground.

The merger gains greater significance as it aligns with another major media consolidation involving Reliance Industries and Walt Disney, which is valued at an impressive $8.5 billion.

With the OTT market consolidating and completing at never-seen levels before, the platform aims to establish itself as the go-to entertainment hub for both viewers and advertisers alike.

Karan Bedi, head of Amazon MX Player, and Girish Prabhu, head of Amazon Ads India, engage in a candid conversation with afaqs! about the merger’s impact, the challenges ahead, and strategies for brands to capitalise on this dynamic integration.

Technology meets reach

When questioned about the growing consolidation and the entry of major players such as Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar into the ad-supported streaming arena, Bedi answered, “Historically, advertising and subscription models have coexisted in every media market.”

In India, he added, FTA (Free-to-Air) television was hardly a significant player a decade ago, but today it has become a hot topic of conversation. Similarly, in the US, streaming initially launched as a fully paid model, yet today, the landscape is shifting with the rise of free, ad-supported alternatives.

According to him, MX boasts 250 million monthly active users, and with India's video consumer market expected to reach 600 million, there's ample opportunity for various content formats to flourish together. He emphasises that their power comes from merging MX’s extensive reach with Amazon’s technological prowess.

Bedi notes that the integration has proceeded exceptionally well since the acquisition was finalised four months ago.

"The collaboration has effectively merged MX’s exceptional content expertise with Amazon’s powerful advertising technology and extensive reach." - Karan Bedi, head of Amazon MX Player

The outcome? The duo claims to provide a platform that delivers superior entertainment experiences alongside robust advertising solutions.

Karan Bedi Girish Prabhu

Innovations on ad front

Prabhu says that a significant result of the merger is the capacity to deliver hyper-relevant advertising experiences. “Brands advertising on Amazon now benefit from seamless call-to-action features, allowing users to explore products directly while watching content.”

Additionally, the company is investing in AI-powered video ad generation capabilities, allowing brands to swiftly test various ad versions and optimise their messaging on a larger scale, he says.

The new platform is transforming advertising into a seamless experience. “We’re making advertising frictionless. From integrated product pages to AI-powered content creation, we’re helping brands reach customers in more efficient and engaging ways,” says Bedi.

Prabhu highlights that with Amazon India users dedicating as much as three hours each day to entertainment, the merger enhances customer engagement well beyond mere shopping.

“By leveraging insights from shopping habits, product preferences, and entertainment choices, Amazon and MX can offer a more immersive and targeted experience. The ability to connect entertainment with e-commerce opens new doors for brands and consumers alike." - Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Ads India

Outcomes over impressions

Bedi and Prabhu highlight a pivotal change in the advertising landscape, moving away from mere impressions to a strong emphasis on measurable outcomes. With the powerful synergy of MX and Amazon, brands can seamlessly monitor customer journeys from initial awareness to final purchase, guaranteeing that every advertising dollar is invested wisely.

The majority of product searches now start on Amazon rather than traditional search engines. "This positions Amazon as a formidable discovery platform, and with MX, we can enhance this even more,” says Prabhu.

Bedi highlights the excitement surrounding the latest wave of shows, noting that unscripted series such as Playground and Hip Hop India present innovative formats. Brands now have a wealth of opportunities for integrations that transcend conventional advertising methods.

“Some of our most successful brand collaborations happen within stories rather than just in ad breaks,” notes Prabhu.

Combatting the cricket threat with entertainment

When we speak about the challenges within the content landscape, the impending IPL and Champions Trophy present a unique scenario where streaming platforms frequently encounter fluctuations in viewership. However, Bedi argues that digital entertainment is not in direct competition with cricket.

“Cricket viewing habits are shaped by individual preferences, yet the appetite for entertainment remains ever-present. As the market continues to grow, we are dedicated to providing exceptional content that aligns seamlessly with sporting events."

The platform is making a bold commitment to content, unveiling more than 100 new shows slated for 2025. This bold expansion is designed to cater to the changing tastes of Indian audiences. Having successfully completed the merger, the emphasis now shifts to fostering impactful engagement by leveraging a blend of reach, relevance, and results.

“The integration marks the start of something greater,” says Bedi, adding that the platform's goal is to demonstrate to brands how they can harness this ecosystem to drive significant impact.