With 25% revenue growth, India fastest growing market for Netflix in 2022: Ted Sarandos

During a promotion event for the upcoming Netflix series Heeramandi, Sarandos told Indian filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Saturday, "India is the fastest growing Netflix market in the world this year and because of that, we’re able to continue to invest in great storytelling. And I think when you see ‘Heeramandi,’ you’re gonna see why it has been such the honor of a lifetime to work with Sanjay and to be able to bring this to screen. And you ain’t seen nothing yet."