ZEE5 celebrates 6 years with millions of viewers globally

ZEE5 offers content and storytelling in India and the international markets including the US, Europe, Middle East, and APAC.
ZEE5, India's home-grown video streaming platform, and the OTT arm of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises, completes six years of providing streaming experiences and watch time to people across 190+ countries.
Launched in 2018, ZEE5 with a digital-first consumer-centric strategy backed by a content funnel become a household name. Home to 2.00,000 hours of premium South Asian entertainment in 20 languages, ZEE5 possesses an library, featuring more than 6000 titles and 230+ originals. Today, the platform boasts a significant presence in India.
On the content front, in the last year, ZEE5 has been home to titles like ‘RRR’, ‘Gadar 2’, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ in Hindi; ‘Vidhuthalai – Part I’ in Tamil; Karthikeya 2’ in Telugu; ‘Vedha’ in Kannada; and Shabash Feluda’ in Bangla, amongst others.
The platform also launched successful originals across languages like ‘‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hain’, ‘Taj: Divided by Blood’, ‘Mrs. Undercover” in Hindi; ‘Koose Munisamy Veerappan’, ‘Ayali’, ‘Sengalam’, ‘Oru Kodai Murder Mystery’ in Tamil; ‘Vyavastha’, ‘Puli Meka’, ‘Maya Bazaar For Sale’ in Telugu; and ‘Abar Proloy’, ‘Chhotolok’, ‘Swetkali’, ‘Shabash Feluda’, ‘Roktokorobi’ in Bangla, to name a few.
According to the release, ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ stood out with the highest watch-time across ZEE5 movies, ‘Taj: Divided by Blood’ topped the watch-time list among all ZEE5 titles released in the last 6 years. Popular originals like ‘Abhay’, ‘Rangbaaz’, ‘Sunflower’, ‘State of Siege: 26/11’, and ‘Rangbaaz: Darr Ki Rajneeti’ also feature in the top 10 shows on the platform, while ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, ‘Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai’, ‘RRR’, ‘Antim: The Final Truth’, ‘Silence...Can You Hear It?’ and ‘The Kashmir Files’ feature in the top 10 movies list. Going forward, 2024 promises to be yet an exciting year for ZEE5 with multiple power-packed releases, like ‘Sam Bahadur’, ‘Kaatera’, ‘The Kerala Story’, ‘Sunflower S2’, ‘Broken News S2’, Guneet Monga’s ‘Gyarah Gyarah’, and the Telugu spy-thriller series ‘Mission Tashafi’, amongst others.
Speaking on the occasion, Amit Goenka, president – digital businesses & platforms, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises said, “Over the last six years, ZEE5 has played a pivotal role in delivering accessibility and affordability to its consumers across the globe. As we cross yet another milestone in our journey, our aim is to further fortify the synergies between content and technology to build a robust consumer experience across connected devices. As pioneers in the industry, we will continue to maintain a strong focus on growth and innovation, simultaneously enabling a conducive environment for the industry at large.”
Manish Kalra, CBO, ZEE5 India said, “At ZEE5, we envision to be the platform of choice for billions of viewers with real, relatable, and relevant stories in languages that resonate with them. Over the last few years, we have focused on improving user experience and launching multiple blockbuster movies and originals while using technological innovations to improve our platform experience significantly. As the industry scales newer heights, ZEE5’s unwavering commitment will remain centered around delighting our users with more focus on delivering quality content seamlessly.”
Archana Anand, CBO, ZEE5 Global said, “Today, ZEE5 Global stands as the premier destination for South Asian content, connecting the diaspora across the world with their language content. And as we continue to grow out our massive leadership in the US, our recent pivot to becoming an Aggregator of South Asian streaming platforms with the launch of ZEE5 Add-ons, only further cements our position in the market as the singular largest hub for South Asian content. South Asian stories are finally claiming their well-deserved spotlight on the global arena, and we look to be at the forefront of this conversation, setting the stage for even more disruptive growth.”