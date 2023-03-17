ZEE5's active user base witnesses 63% rise with Tamil content slate

In an interview with afaqs! last year, Punit Misra, president – content and international markets, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises, had said that 50% of its subscribers come from the language markets. South India is an important market for the platform. Going forward, the platform plans to continue its focus on sustaining the growth trend and scaling up its investments in the Tamil entertainment industry. It is heavily investing in the Tamil and Telugu markets. These are its key markets- both for originals and acquiring movies.