AIM hosts 14th Indian Magazine Congress 2025

The Association of Indian Magazines (AIM), the apex body representing over 40 publishers and more than 300 magazine brands in India, successfully hosted the 14th edition of its flagship event – The Indian Magazine Congress (IMC) – at The Imperial Hotel, New Delhi on August 8, 2025.

The event was attended by magazine editors, publishers, digital media heads, policymakers, marketers, industry analysts, researchers, allied service providers such as printers and distributors, as well as senior government officials, ministers, and bureaucrats. Together, they deliberated on the evolving role of magazines in an era defined by rapid digital transformation and changing consumer habits.

This year’s Congress theme was The Deep Connect – Building Communities. Nurturing Trust. Re-imagining the Future. The day saw industry leaders speak on how magazines are now evolving - not by mimicking the superficial churn of the digital world, but by taking a pause and focusing on our core values. Magazine publishers are driven by the belief that in a world flooded with fast, fleeting content, magazine brands stand apart — curating credible, emotionally resonant, and intellectually rich narratives for clearly defined communities of readers. Whether in print, on digital platforms, or through live experiences, magazines are uniquely placed to anchor deeply engaged reader ecosystems

Emphasis on Subscriptions

A core theme of the Congress was how magazine publishers have built a strong subscription ecosystem over the past 5 years. This started with the launch of Magazine Post in 2022, through India Post, an efficient and speedy service to ensure better delivery of subscriptions.

Additionally, all magazine publishers have built subscription marketing efforts through a mix in in-house sales and marketing, and external partnerships, including partnerships with ecommerce and quick commerce. A prime example has been Blinkit, which is now selling= magazines across 10 cities, with a plan to expand it to more than 30 cities.

In continuation of this, the Congress witnessed the launch of three major initiatives to improve the availability and consumption of magazines across online and offline channels:

1. Magazine store on WAVES OTT

AIM President Anant Nath, along with Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO of Prasar Bharati, and Vibhor Jain, acting CEO of ONDC, made a major announcement during the congress: the launch of Magazine Stores on two pioneering digital platforms – WAVES OTT and the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

This initiative will make over 100 magazine brands accessible to readers across India with just a click, bringing credible, curated, and diverse content directly to their devices.

By leveraging these government-backed platforms, AIM plans to expand reach, democratise access, and strengthen the sustainability of quality magazine journalism. WAVES OTT, launched by Prasar Bharati at IFFI 2024, is India’s first governmentbacked cultural-tech platform offering content in 15+ languages across 40+ genres. It hosts 70+ live TV channels, 13 radio stations, and a wide range of films, originals, news, animation, and games. With collaborations with leading content partners such as Eros Now, Lionsgate Play, and PTC (and ZEE5 joining soon), WAVES is positioned as a one-stop public platform blending legacy storytelling with modern narratives.

Vibhor Jain, acting CEO & COO, ONDC, and Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO, Prasar Bharati, in conversation with Sh. Pradeep Gupta on how AIM is ensuring a magazine store across offline and online platforms. Sh. Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO, Prasar Bharati, speaking on the launch of the magazine store on WAVES OTT at IMC 2025. Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO, Prasar Bharati, launching the magazine store on Waves OTT at IMC 2025.

2. Launch of seller-side app on ONDC, and magazine store on DigiHaat The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is a transformative Government of India initiative that decentralises e-commerce, enabling small businesses and local retailers to compete on a level playing field. Having already facilitated over 60 million transactions, ONDC connects consumers across urban and rural India, and now, with AIM’s magazine store integration, it will also serve as a robust distribution network for print and digital publications.

The seller side app of magazines was launched, with plans to host a magazine store on the many dozen buyer side apps on the ONDC framework, making magazines (physical and digital subs), available to tens of millions of app users

Further, the magazine store was also launched in DigiHaat, the digital marketplace platform built on ONDC, designed to connect buyers and sellers directly. It enables MSMEs, artisans, and local businesses to list and sell products without relying on dominant e-commerce players, creating an open, interoperable “digital haat bazaar” that promotes inclusive and diverse online trade. Rahul Vij, acting CEO & COO, launching the magazine store on DigiHaat, ONDC at IMC 2025.

3. Launch of Magazine on Move by IRCTC

In another significant development, AIM and Mr Rahul Himalian, Director (Tourism and Marketing), IRCTC, announced the Magazines on the Move initiative collaboration with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). As part of this program, passengers travelling on Tejas Express trains between Mumbai–Ahmedabad and Delhi–Lucknow can now enjoy onboard magazine access. Travellers will be provided with a curated menu of available titles, from which they can select their preferred magazines. The chosen copies will be delivered directly to their seats by the IRCTC housekeeping staff. The endeavour is to expand this to over 100 premium trains in the coming months.

Rahul Himalian, director (tourism & marketing), IRCTC, launching Magazine on Move by IRCTC at IMC 2025. IRCTC, a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, serves over 66 million registered users and books an average of 7.31 lakh tickets daily. This new partnership with AIM extends the reach of magazine content to India’s ever-growing base of railway travellers, enhancing the journey experience with informative and entertaining reading options.

Speaking on the occasion, AIM President Mr. Anant Nath said: “The Indian Magazine Congress has always been about connecting ideas, people, and opportunities. With these new initiatives, we are taking a decisive step towards ensuring that magazines – whether in print or digital form – are accessible to every Indian, whether they are at home, at work, or on the move.”

Anant Nath, executive publisher, Delhi Press; and president, AIM, speaking at IMC 2025. By aligning with progressive government-backed platforms like WAVES OTT and ONDC, and partnering with IRCTC for physical distribution, AIM is working to bridge the gap between content creators and audiences, revitalising the magazine industry’s role in informing, educating, and entertaining readers across Bharat.