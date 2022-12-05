The Hindu Group brings up a new campaign on World Wildlife Conservation Day

The Hindu Group has unveiled a new campaign, titled ‘The Other Obituary’, the ad features an obituary section for the flora and fauna that fell prey to human inconsideration and cruelty. As these species don’t have a voice and therefore their death isn’t mourned and nor are their cries heard. The obits were written from the point of view of the loved ones of the beings that met the sad end. The ad was aimed at creating awareness and meaningful conversations about what can be done.

