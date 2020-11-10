From working in sales to scoring music for CRED’s IPL campaign, meet Karan Malhotra

View this post on Instagram

Though all work is special , every now and then comes along a piece of work that swells your heart. To be sitting in that room next to bhaaji @thedalermehndiofficial as he effortlessly belted out my tune in that beautiful baritone was unforgettable. Kudos to @robotdogman @tanmaybhat for coming up with a special campaign that pushes boundaries. Lucky to be part of a great team @puneet__chadha @devaiah.bopanna . Pleasure to have composed music for this campaign! @anahilatorr such a pleasure meeting you and recording with you. Thanks for bringing your voice to this and adding so much soul!!