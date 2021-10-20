"I have set a lofty goal of making Josh a $100 billion company in three years": Rubeena Singh on joining the short-video app

“While digital is growing, within that, video is outpacing everywhere across the world. In India at one point of time search was growing very fast. But now video is growing faster. And in videos, short-form video is really taking off. Consumers are hooked onto it because it’s personalised. Every consumer's experience is different depending on their tastes and choices. It's on your phone and it's so immersive. Even marketers are always looking at the digital ecosystem beyond the duopoly to see where they can get a large set of audiences to engage with their brands,” she adds.