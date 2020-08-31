Meet ASCI’s new secretary-general Manisha Kapoor…

In July this year, The Consumer Protection Act 2019 came into effect. One of the main features on the new act is the creation of the CCPA or the Central Consumer Protection Authority under Section 10. The body will regulate matters related to violation of consumer rights, unfair trade practices, and misleading advertisements. Commenting on how this has impacted the functioning of ASCI, Kapoor says, “The role of ASCI continues to be that of a self-regulatory body. We have successfully worked for the past 35 years to develop speedy and fair resolutions to misleading advertisements.”