Meet Sahiba Bali - Zomato’s brand marketer-turned-content creator

It was a call from Bollywood film director Imtiaz Ali. He had a role in mind for Bali in his 2018 movie ‘Laila Majnu’. Taking on the role meant travelling back and forth from London to Kashmir, where the movie was being shot. She recalls that she had to take a part-time job to pay for the movie’s tickets. Her parents were worried that it would be hard for her to manage an acting career as well as her education.