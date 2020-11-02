Meet the voice-over artiste behind "Download Cred", the line that punctuates each funky ad...

“He liked my voice and instilled the confidence…. you have a decent voice and should seriously think in terms of voicing as a career, and that’s how it started,” remarked Thacker. This was in 2000, but it was only in 2006-07 that voicing became the bread and butter for Thacker. Today, he has nearly 15 years of experience, and has voiced corporate audiovisuals, commercials, anchored events, and dubbed for movies too.