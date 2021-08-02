"The role of a CDO is to integrate commerce with marketing": Kapil Grover, Burger King

He adds that before this time, social media did exist – but it wasn’t as popular as it is today and it didn’t have that level of reach. “When the digital ecosystem matured, payments, entertainment, commerce and everything else came together. Hence the importance of digital and understanding the consumer from a digital perspective becomes more and more important. From being a traditional marketer to learning all about digital, it’s been quite a journey. Now the next ten years of the category are going to be different form the last ten years. Marketing strategies will change, engagement platforms will change, restaurant designs will change – there’s going be a big shift and the pandemic in a way, has accelerated that. It’s a big inflection point for the category.”