"Work and life should be synergistic": Google's power couple Apurva and Vandana Chamaria

Speaking about Apurva, Vandana says, “He's a big picture thinker. His ability to join the dots and see where things will go a decade from now, is incredible. That's always been very inspiring for me and I've tried to learn to become farsighted, build a vision and inspire people. The other thing about him is getting the best out of people. He is the kind of people manager who can truly bring to life what one calls ‘tough love’. He can be tough, yet at the same time, he cares so much about his team that he will do anything for them. These are the two things I learn from him every day.”