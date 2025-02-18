YouTuber contests elections; learns about campaigning and more

What if politicians started their day with a vlog, saying, “Hey guys, today I’m heading here to tackle this issue”, offering a glimpse into their daily routine? It would certainly make politics more accessible and engaging.

Following the conclusion of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, the BJP has returned to power in the national capital after 27 years. This election also marked a unique milestone—the first time a YouTuber contested the polls.

YouTuber and journalist Meghnad S stepped into the political arena by standing for election in the Malviya Nagar constituency. With a background in digital media journalism and public policy, Meghnad has previously worked with Newslaundry and collaborated with various political figures.

He launched his YouTube channel in 2023, focussing on creating explainers and educational videos about politics, parliament, and democracy.

The 35-year-old journalist announced his candidature as an independent candidate on his YouTube channel, referring to it as 'Project Anda'. The project's aim was to conduct a political experiment to determine if ordinary citizens can run for elections and have their names appear on the ballot.

Meghnad spoke to afaqs! and mentioned that the idea partially originated when he observed another YouTuber, Shyam Rangela, attempting to contest in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 that ultimately did not materialise.

"Politics wasn’t a sudden thought for me; I’ve been contemplating it for a while. At first, I was naïve, disillusioned quickly, and then I realised—people often think you need money, a political dynasty, the right face, or a following to become a politician. But here’s the truth: You don’t need any of that to become a politician. You need it to win. The moment my name is on the ballot, I am a politician,” he says.

The former Newslaundary journalist created two videos detailing how to contest elections and the underlying process involved.

The outcome

When the results were announced, Meghnad managed to secure only 192 votes. Despite this, he approached the election with creativity, releasing a campaign song titled Dilli ka Normie Neta, complete with jingles and catchy slogans.

His campaign budget was approximately Rs 1.5 lakh, but he ended up spending only Rs 25,000, making his campaign the most cost-effective and minimalist one in the 2025 Delhi elections.

When he began Project Anda, his YouTube subscriber count stood at around 73,000. Within two weeks of creating election-related content, this number had grown to 82,000, and his project videos amassed 1.2 million views.

Election marketing practices

Meghnad made a startling discovery after his election affidavit became public. He began receiving calls and messages from IVR (Interactive Voice Response) companies offering voter outreach services via WhatsApp and phone calls. Upon further inquiry, he learned that the data was allegedly being sourced from someone within the Election Commission.

"They claimed they could reach voters for just 80 paise per call, and when I asked how they ensured the calls were reaching the right people, they revealed they had access to Aadhar data, which they were willing to sell for Rs 4 lakh," he explains.

Additionally, he was offered a range of election marketing services, including celebrity endorsements, SMS campaigns, posters, and booth management services.

According to the Election Commission, a candidate can officially spend up to Rs. 40 lakh on their campaign. However, political parties face no such restrictions and can spend significantly more.

Highlighting the bureaucratic challenges involved, Meghnad says, “To put up posters, you need permission for printing, submit copies to the Election Commission, and provide details such as the number of prints, the printer’s address, and the distribution plan.”

Can YouTubers be the next wave of political leaders?

In the past, actors such as Kangana Ranaut, Hema Malini, Manoj Tiwari, and Pawan Kalyan successfully transitioned from the silver screen to politics, leveraging their widespread recognition to establish a foothold in the political landscape. With their pre-existing fan bases, these actors were able to connect with voters who already knew them from their on-screen roles.

Could YouTubers and digital content creators represent the next evolution of political leaders in India? Given their extensive reach and familiarity with millions of viewers, they may be uniquely positioned to bring a fresh perspective to politics.

Meghnad himself believes in this possibility: “The reason I call myself a ‘YouTuber Neta’ is simple: I already cover politics, policy, and democracy on my channel. As an elected representative, I could use that same platform to engage with people, creating a complementary relationship between my political work and my content.”

“Unlike celebrities who separate their acting and political careers, I’m deliberately blending both. Whether I win or continue covering the campaign, it directly contributes to my YouTube content, creating a unique synergy between politics and content creation,” he adds.

Looking ahead, Meghnad plans to contest elections independently again. He also reveals that he has been receiving calls from candidates in Bihar seeking his advice on running as independents in upcoming assembly elections.

For those considering entering the political arena themselves, his YouTube channel could serve as a valuable resource, providing insights into navigating constituency elections.